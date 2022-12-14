16 Gifts for Every Kind of 'Star Wars' Fan — Even the Ones Who Already Have Everything
If you're looking for a gift for the Star Wars fan in your life, there's nothing better than giving them something that's not only cool, but also practical.
These gifts won't just end up sitting in a box — and most of them are under $50.
Star Wars Lightsaber Letter Opener (Darth Vader)
Everyone needs a quick and safe way to open their mail and packages. Star Wars fans will love using this letter opener that also looks like Darth Vader's lightsaber.
Price: $24 on Amazon
Star Wars Logo Light
This Star Wars logo sign fits perfectly on a desk, counter, or shelf. It also lights up!
Price: $20 on Amazon
Lost Stars: A Star Wars Novel
If you know a Star Wars fan who is also a reader, consider giving them a book set in a galaxy far, far away. This and most other Star Wars books are available on Amazon and other booksellers.
Price: $8 on Amazon
Death Star Waffle Maker
Even if there's already a waffle maker in the house, no Star Wars fan will turn down the opportunity to make waffles that look like Death Stars.
Price: $40 on Amazon
Grogu Funko Pop! Figure
Funko Pop! bobblehead figures are great display collectibles for members of every fandom. This figure features Grogu holding his infamous blue cookies.
Price: $12 on Amazon
Star Wars Lightsaber Mug
As the saying goes, if it goes in your kitchen, there's probably a Star Wars version of it. This mug changes as you add heat — and it has lightsabers on it.
Price: $15 on Amazon
Star Wars Bluetooth Speaker
There are Bluetooth speakers, and then there are Bluetooth speakers shaped like Star Wars ships. You don't have to blast Star Wars music through this speaker, but how cool would that be?
Price: $50 on Amazon
Lightsaber Umbrella
Give your favorite Star Wars lover the gift of staying dry with this umbrella that has a lightsaber for a handle.
Price: $30 on Amazon
Star Wars Popcorn Maker
Movie night just got way more fun with this Death Star-shaped popcorn maker. A Star Wars movie would make this popcorn taste even better.
Price: $60 on Amazon
Star Wars Tamagotchi
If you thought Tamagotchi were a thing of the past, think again. This Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi is inexpensive and adorable.
Price: $20 on Amazon
Star Wars Cookbook
Did you know you can make Star Wars-inspired food in your very own kitchen? This cookbook contains recipes straight from Disney's Galaxy's Edge parks.
Price: $17 on Amazon
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO isn't just for kids anymore. This LEGO Star Wars helmet is designed with adult builders in mind and will look great on any desk or shelf.
Price: $70 on Amazon
Star Wars Monopoly
If a household can survive a game of Monopoly, it can survive anything. Make it Star Wars and the stakes become a little bit nerdier.
Price: $22 on Amazon
Scented Star Wars Candle
It's not clear exactly what Star Wars smells like, but this brand of candles might be the closest you'll ever get to finding out.
Price: $44 on Amazon
Star Wars Scarf and Beanie Set
Stay warm, fashionable, and represent the Star Wars fandom with this matching scarf and beanie set.
Price: $30 on Amazon
Grogu Chia Pet
No matter the age of the Star Wars fan you're shopping for, watching this Chia Pet turn into Grogu will delight just about anyone. You might even end up getting one for yourself.
Price: $25 on Amazon
May the force be with you this holiday season!