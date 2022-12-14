Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Star Wars
Gifts for Star Wars Fans
Source: Amazon

16 Gifts for Every Kind of 'Star Wars' Fan — Even the Ones Who Already Have Everything

Meg Dowell - Author
By

Dec. 14 2022, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

If you're looking for a gift for the Star Wars fan in your life, there's nothing better than giving them something that's not only cool, but also practical.

These gifts won't just end up sitting in a box — and most of them are under $50.

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Lightsaber Letter Opener (Darth Vader)

Star Wars Lightsaber Letter Opener (Darth Vader)
Source: Amazon

Everyone needs a quick and safe way to open their mail and packages. Star Wars fans will love using this letter opener that also looks like Darth Vader's lightsaber.

Price: $24 on Amazon

Star Wars Logo Light

Star Wars Logo Light
Source: Amazon

This Star Wars logo sign fits perfectly on a desk, counter, or shelf. It also lights up!

Price: $20 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Lost Stars: A Star Wars Novel

Lost Stars: A Star Wars Novel
Source: Amazon

If you know a Star Wars fan who is also a reader, consider giving them a book set in a galaxy far, far away. This and most other Star Wars books are available on Amazon and other booksellers.

Price: $8 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Death Star Waffle Maker

Death Star Waffle Maker
Source: Amazon

Even if there's already a waffle maker in the house, no Star Wars fan will turn down the opportunity to make waffles that look like Death Stars.

Price: $40 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Grogu Funko Pop! Figure

Grogu Funko Pop! Figure
Source: Amazon

Funko Pop! bobblehead figures are great display collectibles for members of every fandom. This figure features Grogu holding his infamous blue cookies.

Price: $12 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Lightsaber Mug

Star Wars Lightsaber Mug
Source: Amazon

As the saying goes, if it goes in your kitchen, there's probably a Star Wars version of it. This mug changes as you add heat — and it has lightsabers on it.

Price: $15 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Bluetooth Speaker

Star Wars Bluetooth Speaker
Source: Amazon

There are Bluetooth speakers, and then there are Bluetooth speakers shaped like Star Wars ships. You don't have to blast Star Wars music through this speaker, but how cool would that be?

Price: $50 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Lightsaber Umbrella

Lightsaber Umbrella
Source: Amazon

Give your favorite Star Wars lover the gift of staying dry with this umbrella that has a lightsaber for a handle.

Price: $30 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Popcorn Maker

Star Wars Popcorn Maker
Source: Amazon

Movie night just got way more fun with this Death Star-shaped popcorn maker. A Star Wars movie would make this popcorn taste even better.

Price: $60 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Tamagotchi

Star Wars Tamagotchi
Source: Amazon

If you thought Tamagotchi were a thing of the past, think again. This Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi is inexpensive and adorable.

Price: $20 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Cookbook

Star Wars Cookbook
Source: Amazon

Did you know you can make Star Wars-inspired food in your very own kitchen? This cookbook contains recipes straight from Disney's Galaxy's Edge parks.

Price: $17 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Source: Amazon

LEGO isn't just for kids anymore. This LEGO Star Wars helmet is designed with adult builders in mind and will look great on any desk or shelf.

Price: $70 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Monopoly

Star Wars Monopoly
Source: Amazon

If a household can survive a game of Monopoly, it can survive anything. Make it Star Wars and the stakes become a little bit nerdier.

Price: $22 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Scented Star Wars Candle

Scented Star Wars Candle
Source: Amazon

It's not clear exactly what Star Wars smells like, but this brand of candles might be the closest you'll ever get to finding out.

Price: $44 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Star Wars Scarf and Beanie Set

Star Wars Scarf and Beanie Set
Source: Amazon

Stay warm, fashionable, and represent the Star Wars fandom with this matching scarf and beanie set.

Price: $30 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Grogu Chia Pet

Grogu Chia Pet
Source: Amazon

No matter the age of the Star Wars fan you're shopping for, watching this Chia Pet turn into Grogu will delight just about anyone. You might even end up getting one for yourself.

Price: $25 on Amazon

May the force be with you this holiday season!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Make the Musician in Your Life as Happy as Can Be With These Practical Gifts

8 Unusual Holiday Gift Ideas For Couples 2022 — From Date Night Ideas to Must-Have Household Items

These Gifts for Book Lovers Don't Have Any Required Reading

Latest Star Wars News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.