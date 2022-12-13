Distractify
These Gifts for Book Lovers Don't Have Any Required Reading

By

Dec. 13 2022, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

If you have a book lover in your life, chances are it's difficult to find gifts for them that aren't just "more books." Thankfully, there are plenty of solutions for even the pickiest of literary fans, whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or heartfelt gifts.

So, if you're interested in giving a gift that's a little more personal than a bookstore gift card, Distractify has the best solutions for all your holiday gifts this season.

Potanro Colorful Sticky Tabs

potanro colorful tabs
Source: Amazon

If you're a reader who loves to tab their books, never fear! These gorgeous, colorful sets of tabs are perfect for matching with your cover or adding your personal annotated touches on beloved books.

Buy It Here — $6 on Amazon

A Fairytale-Inspired Tarot Deck

fairytale tarot divine
Source: Amazon

Many literary fans love symbolism, and what's more symbolic than a tarot deck inspired by themes from fairytales across the globe? Check out this deck of 78 cards gorgeously illustrated by Yoshi Yoshitani for all of your tarot needs.

Buy It Here—$18 on Amazon

Kate Spade Book Tote Bag

kate spade tote
Source: Amazon

Depending on the sheer amount of books you're carrying, chances are, a tote bag is necessary. This bag from Kate Spade shows off your love of books no matter what the contents of the bag may be.

Buy It Here — $28 on Amazon

LED Rechargeable Book Light

vekkia book light final
Source: Amazon

If you know someone who reads on the go, a rechargeable book light is essential for places where there's limited visibility.

Buy It Here — $23 on Amazon

Cream Colored Highlighters

zeyar book highlighters
Source: Amazon

Book annotators know there is nothing more disappointing than when highlighters bleed through to the other page! These highlighters promise no-bleed and gorgeous colors.

Buy It Here — $8 on Amazon

Bibliophile Ceramic Vase

book vase
Source: Amazon

Plant parents and book enthusiasts often go hand-in-hand, so why not celebrate two loves at once with a ceramic vase shaped like a book?

Buy It Here — $23 on Amazon

Custom Embosser

book embosser
Source: Etsy

Whether you're building a personal collection or know someone who doesn't lend out their books easily, a custom book embosser is the perfect gift to say, I want my copy of Pride and Prejudice back.

Buy It Here — $30–$55 on Etsy

DIY Book Nook Kit

diy book nook
Source: Amazon

Chances are if you spend time on BookTok, you'll notice that "book nooks" are a cute new trend to jazz up even the blandest of bookshelves. Pick up one of these book nooks this holiday season and watch your shelves light up.

Buy It Here — $55 on Amazon

Ember Mug

ember mug
Source: Amazon

Especially in the winter months, it can be even more cozy to sip a hot beverage with your favorite book. Don't let your drink get cold with this Ember Mug.

Buy It Here — $120 on Amazon

Page Holder

book page holder
Source: Amazon

Do your fingers ever get tired from holding open a page? This little page holder device is the perfect solution for book lovers who need a way to keep their pages open while they read.

Buy It Here — $14 on Amazon

Book Ornament

book ornament
Source: Amazon

What's better than putting books under the Christmas tree? Putting books on the Christmas tree with a book ornament like this one.

Buy It Here — $16 on Amazon

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Some days, reading can be difficult with an excess of background noise, especially with so many family members home for the holidays. There is an easy solution: noise-canceling headphones like these from Zihnic.

Buy It Here — $60 on Amazon

Reading Pillow

reading pillow
Source: Amazon

Readers can twist themselves into pretzels finding the perfect position in which to read, so to prevent anyone from pulling a muscle or getting back pain, these reading pillows are the perfect way to curl up with a good book.

Buy It Here — $47 on Amazon

Sleeved Blanket

book blanket
Source: Amazon

Readers often remain immobile for long stretches of time, but never fear, there is a solution to staying snuggly and being able to flip pages: a blanket with sleeves like this one from Pavilia.

Buy It Here — $22 on Amazon

Book Club Journal

book club tracker
Source: Amazon

One of the best ways to enjoy books is with friends! Whether you've joined a book club or started one, a great way to keep track of the discussions happening in these book clubs is with a book club journal like this one from Amazon.

Buy It Here — $14 on Amazon

Book Candle

book bf candle
Source: Etsy

Sometimes the best way to immerse yourself in a good book is to purchase a candle that smells like your favorite atmospheric read. Etsy has a number of bookish-themed candles, including ones that smell like your favorite book boyfriends and girlfriends.

Buy It Here — $24 on Etsy

