Nicki Minaj Is Taking Viewers Behind the Scenes of Her Life in a Six-Part Documentary
Fans of Nicki Minaj are getting some exciting news. The rapper has announced that a six-part documentary simply titled Nicki is headed our way. Here, we will get to see different aspects of her personal and professional lives in a way we never had before.
But when does it come out? Here's what we know about the release date and what it will be about.
When is the release date for the Nicki Minaj documentary?
Right now, no release date has been given, but the end of the trailer says that it is coming soon. When Nicki tweeted the trailer on July 28, 2022, she said the same: "Coming SOON!!!!"
"The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much," she added.
Nicki also posted the trailer to Instagram and wrote: "Coming out sooner than you think."
Although there's no word on a release date yet, it would make sense if it was released sometime in 2022. Her birthday is on Dec. 8, so it's possible it might come out then. And if things like merch were available for the documentary at that time, it would be perfect for the holiday rush.
What is the Nicki Minaj documentary about?
In the trailer for the documentary, we first see a train going by before a young Nicki is on the screen rapping. All of this could be a clear throwback to her time growing up in Jamaica, Queens. As it continues, we hear her now talking about how her rap career took off. She points out that there's no "manual on how to be a famous rapper" and that she never wanted to have mainstream success.
"You constantly feel like you're doing something wrong," Nicki says in a voiceover in the trailer. It's here that she also mentions that she takes "the art form of rap very serious" but that doesn't get the kind of respect that men do.
The trailer is just over two minutes long so it will be difficult to understand everything it will talk about in all six parts. But it would make sense if one of the later episodes talked about her family life now.
Over the years, we've seen Nicki grow into the woman she is now, and that includes being a wife and mother. She has a son with her husband Kenneth Petty. But there has been a lot of controversy around him because he's been accused of sexual assault. But Nicki has always defended him in the public eye.
"I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work," Nicki said in the caption of the post on Instagram. "As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care."
As her caption notes, she is still looking for a "home" for the doc.