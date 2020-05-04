Tweeting From a Refrigerator: 20+ Times People Took Fandom Way Too Far

While it seems like the world is overwhelmingly a negative place and the harshest, most critical voices are usually the loudest, that's not always the case. Especially on social media where there are throngs of "stan" accounts where folks are more than happy to let everyone and their mother know how much they love a specific artist, public figure, food, phenomenon, animal, literary movement...whatever.

Heck, I think 18 percent of all tweets are about K-Pop groups and throngs of trendily dressed and colorfully hair-dyed members and how they're the greatest thing since the last performer the person was obsessed with and ready to die for.

Twitter account Pop Religion (@popligion) created a thread of "stans wildin'" and it's truly one of the most remarkable journeys into the scary psyche of uber fans.