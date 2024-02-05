Home > Entertainment > Music Killer Mike Was Handcuffed and Questioned by Police at the 2024 Grammys Killer Mike's victory during the Grammys pre-show ceremony was cut short after he was handcuffed by police following a physical altercation. By Joseph Allen Feb. 5 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although his night may have started off on the right foot, Killer Mike's Grammy evening ended on a much less auspicious way. The rapper, who won three awards during a ceremony that was held before the actual awards kicked off, was apparently handcuffed and questioned by police after winning the awards.

Killer Mike was seen being detained by authorities in a video from The Hollywood Reporter. Following the news that he was handcuffed and questioned, many want to better understand what happened to him. Here's everything we know about what happened to Killer Mike, and whether he's in any sort of trouble.



What happened to Killer Mike at the Grammys?

The exact circumstances around what happened to Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, are still somewhat unclear. We know that he was handcuffed and questioned following a physical altercation, but we don't know whether he has been arrested or charged with anything. Reports suggest that Mike was released later from Crypto.com Arena, which is where the ceremony was being held.

"At this time the individual is being questioned by the police and the investigation is ongoing," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, even though they refused to acknowledge that Mike was the person who had been arrested and detained. More details may be released in the days ahead, but for now, all we know is that Mike is under investigation for some sort of altercation. It's unclear who that altercation may have been with.

Mike has a long history in the music industry.

After making his debut in 2000 on Outkast's "Stankonia," Mike has continued to produce music regularly. Before being handcuffed, Mike nearly swept the rap categories at the ceremony, winning three of the four major awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. “It feels absolutely grand,” he said following his victories. “If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race."

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

"The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action," Mike continued. In addition to his career as a musician, Mike is also well known for his work as an activist, and he was an early and vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders's campaigns for president in both 2016 and 2020.

Mike who is a native of Atlanta, also went viral in 2020 amid the protests and violence that followed the death of George Floyd. In a speech directed at the people of Atlanta, Mike urged them not to destroy their communities, even as he acknowledged the pain that many of them felt in the aftermath of Floyd's death.