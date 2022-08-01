Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband? Their Relationship Began With a Scandal

Per Nicki Swift, Eddie's wife — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville — announced in July 2009 that they were splitting, telling Us Weekly that "Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other." (Later that year, she would admit to E! that she'd slashed his tires soon after that.)

By August, Eddie filed for divorce; the following month, LeAnn announced her own split from Dean.

After she had been dating Eddie for one year, LeAnn posted on Twitter, "Love him!" — and she got an interesting response in return.