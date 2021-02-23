Does Sabrina Soto Have a New Beau After Breakup With Steve Grevemberg?

HGTV veteran Sabrina Soto is joining the likes of Grace Mitchell, Alison Victoria, and show host Ty Pennington to dream up some of the most astonishing home transformations for Season 1 of Ty Breaker. Sabrina's professional achievements are well-documented, but what's there to know about her personal life? Is she married or single?

With a career spanning well over two decades, Sabrina appeared on a range of TV shows before joining the cast of Ty Breaker . Born in Miami, Fla., in 1975, she established herself as a show host, staging expert, and designer able to transform modest properties into the coziest homes. Sabrina landed some of the most-coveted opportunities out there — proving that single moms can achieve incredible success at work.

Sabrina Soto and her ex-boyfriend, Steve Grevemberg, share a daughter, Olivia.

Sabrina shares a 5-year-old daughter, Olivia Gray, with ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg. She and Steve welcomed Olivia in November 2015, as per E!. Protective of their privacy, Sabrina and Steve avoided sharing details about their life as a couple for the most part. It's uncertain when or how they met. Likewise, the reasons behind their breakup are unknown at present.

Source: HGTV

Sabrina did briefly address the breakup in an Instagram post shared on Aug. 18, 2020, however. "Happy birthday to Steve! I know a lot of you got to know him on my weekly Facebook live and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the break up! If you would've told me when we split that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn't have believed you," Sabrina captioned the post.

"Not always, but for the most part, time heals. It's also important to do inner work (obvi). Now, I'm so happy to be coparenting together. I'm also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot," she added.

It's likely that Sabrina hasn't had a public relationship since she and Steve parted ways. There's little mention of her romantic life on her Instagram profile, though she frequently takes it to the social media platform to provide further information about new projects and post photographs capturing her cutest moments with daughter Olivia.

An outdoorsy person by nature, Sabrina often shares posts about her latest escapades. She frequently embarks on leisurely day trips to California sights like the Zuma Canyon Trail, Marina del Rey, or the Hermosa Beach. Unfortunately for nosy fans, she is by herself in most of these photos.

