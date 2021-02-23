Does Sabrina Soto Have a New Beau After Breakup With Steve Grevemberg?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 23 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
HGTV veteran Sabrina Soto is joining the likes of Grace Mitchell, Alison Victoria, and show host Ty Pennington to dream up some of the most astonishing home transformations for Season 1 of Ty Breaker. Sabrina's professional achievements are well-documented, but what's there to know about her personal life? Is she married or single?
So, what's Sabrina Soto's marital status?
With a career spanning well over two decades, Sabrina appeared on a range of TV shows before joining the cast of Ty Breaker. Born in Miami, Fla., in 1975, she established herself as a show host, staging expert, and designer able to transform modest properties into the coziest homes. Sabrina landed some of the most-coveted opportunities out there — proving that single moms can achieve incredible success at work.
Sabrina Soto and her ex-boyfriend, Steve Grevemberg, share a daughter, Olivia.
Sabrina shares a 5-year-old daughter, Olivia Gray, with ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg. She and Steve welcomed Olivia in November 2015, as per E!. Protective of their privacy, Sabrina and Steve avoided sharing details about their life as a couple for the most part. It's uncertain when or how they met. Likewise, the reasons behind their breakup are unknown at present.
Sabrina did briefly address the breakup in an Instagram post shared on Aug. 18, 2020, however.
"Happy birthday to Steve! I know a lot of you got to know him on my weekly Facebook live and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the break up! If you would've told me when we split that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn't have believed you," Sabrina captioned the post.
"Not always, but for the most part, time heals. It's also important to do inner work (obvi). Now, I'm so happy to be coparenting together. I'm also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot," she added.
It's likely that Sabrina hasn't had a public relationship since she and Steve parted ways.
There's little mention of her romantic life on her Instagram profile, though she frequently takes it to the social media platform to provide further information about new projects and post photographs capturing her cutest moments with daughter Olivia.
An outdoorsy person by nature, Sabrina often shares posts about her latest escapades. She frequently embarks on leisurely day trips to California sights like the Zuma Canyon Trail, Marina del Rey, or the Hermosa Beach. Unfortunately for nosy fans, she is by herself in most of these photos.
Sabrina hosted TV shows like 'Get It Sold' before joining the cast of 'Ty Breaker.'
Sabrina landed one of her first roles in television in 1991, with an appearance in a segment of KTLA Morning News. It soon paved the way for much bigger career opportunities, and by the late 2000s, Sabrina started working as a host and designer on a range of home renovation shows.
Sabrina joined Get It Sold in 2009, after which she went on to work on programs like Real Estate Intervention or Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. 2019 marked a particularly busy year for the star, who starred in Hell's Kitchen, Rachael Ray, and Trading Spaces.
On her website, Sabrina often shares DIY tutorials and handy tips for brightening up the home, alongside posts about kid-friendly activities. She also runs a podcast, Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto.