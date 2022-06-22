Brandi Glanville Co-Parents Her Two Kids With Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian

Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked to discover that longtime cast member Brandi Glanville wasn’t planning to return to the show for another season. During her run, Brandi became known for turning up the heat among her fellow castmates. In RHOBH Season 10, her alleged affair with Denise Richards was a significant part of her storyline. However, due to Brandi's abrupt end, viewers never got to see the drama unfold.