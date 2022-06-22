Brandi Glanville Co-Parents Her Two Kids With Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian
Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked to discover that longtime cast member Brandi Glanville wasn’t planning to return to the show for another season. During her run, Brandi became known for turning up the heat among her fellow castmates. In RHOBH Season 10, her alleged affair with Denise Richards was a significant part of her storyline. However, due to Brandi's abrupt end, viewers never got to see the drama unfold.
After taking a brief hiatus from Bravo, Brandi is back in front of the camera as a cast member on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club. While her supporters are happy to see Brandi on the small screen once more, some have already been following her personal life via social media.
Brandi often posts about her projects, including her favorite role as a mother of two. She and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, raise their children together years after their publicized divorce. See what we’ve found out about Brandi’s kids!
Who are Brandi Glanville’s children?
As we previously shared, Brandi’s two children — Mason, 19, and Jake, 15 — from her marriage to Eddie. The couple wed in 2001 and remained together for nine years. In 2009, Eddie had an affair with LeAnn Rimes on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights. In 2010, Eddie and Brandi divorced, and he married LeAnn the following year.
Years after their split, Brandi and Eddie remain in contact to co-parent Mason and Jake. She often discussed raising them as a single mom and businesswoman on the show. Brandi shared with PeopleTV the challenges of blending her family and splitting her parenting duties with Eddie and Leanne.
“You have to consider everyone's feelings, and you have to allow people to have them, and you can't take them personally," Brandi said before adding it's much "easier said than done, but at least we shoot for that."
Is Brandi Glanville dating anyone?
Since her and Eddie’s divorce, Brandi hasn’t walked down the aisle for a second time. According to Page Six, the Unfiltered podcast host’s last public relationship was with Donald “DJ” Friese. However, the pair broke up in 2018.
While Brandi seemingly isn’t in a relationship, she is open to finding love again. In an interview with Reality Life with Kate Casey, Brandi said she would even consider reality TV to search for her new mate.
Brandi shared that she and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks want to develop a dating show where they can meet potential matches. She said Phaedra would be the perfect partner because she’s also a boy mom and had a public divorce from Apollo Nida in 2017.
“I want to do a show with Phaedra Parks,” Brandi said of her RHUGT co-star. “We just recently worked together, and we’ve decided we’re going to pitch a show about finding love for both of us because we’re both single mothers of two sons.”
Stream new episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock.