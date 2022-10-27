Hilary Swank's 'Alaska Daily' May Not Be Returning for Season 2

Almost as soon as a show premieres, people ask if it's coming back for a second season. But those viewership numbers often take time to develop. Just like a professional sports franchise, a TV series isn't necessarily good until it has had some time on the playing field.

ABC has been bullish about Alaska Daily's ratings. The network issued a press release on Oct. 19, 2022, saying that it was the most-watched show in the 10 p.m. EST hour with 6.3 million viewers.