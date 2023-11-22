Home > Entertainment One of Susan Sarandon's Three Kids Isn't Afraid to Call Himself a Nepo Baby Who are Susan Sarandon's kids? Two of them have followed in her footsteps in the film industry and one proudly calls himself a nepo baby on TikTok. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 22 2023, Published 1:40 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jackfallsdown

The Gist: Actress Susan Sarandon has three kids from separate relationships.

Two of them are professional actors, but all of them are in the film industry.

One of them calls himself a nepo baby in a hilarious viral TikTok.

Hollywood actors have been making their voices heard on the conflict between Palestine and Israel, and of course, not all of their comments have blown over well. In late November, actress Susan Sarandon was even dropped from her agency after making controversial statements at a pro-Palestine rally earlier this month. Her comments came after a long history of holding liberal-leaning political stances, but she remains a celebrated actress to this day.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been active since 1970. In 2023, she starred as antagonist Victoria Kord in the DC film, Blue Beetle. As Susan continues to make the rounds in Hollywood news, folks are wondering if she has any kids. Not only do they work in the film industry, but one of them has gone viral on TikTok! Get to know Susan Sarandon's three children.

Susan Sarandon has three children from different relationships.

Throughout her many relationships, Susan has had three children. Two of them were born in the 1980s and one was born in the early 1990s. Interestingly enough, all three of them work in the film industry. On March 15, 1985, Susan welcomed to the world her first child, Eva Amurri, whom she had with Italian director Franco Amurri. As an actress, she appeared in several sitcoms such as Friends, New Girl, and The Mindy Project. She also runs a popular lifestyle blog titled "Happily Eva After".

She would later have two children with fellow actor Tim Robbins. The first is Jack Henry Robbins, born on May 15, 1989. He mainly works as a director and has worked on several segments for Jimmy Kimmel Live! On May 4, 1992, she gave birth to Miles Robbins. He would go on to work on shows like the X-Files soft reboot as well as provide voice work and performance capture for the 2022 horror game, The Quarry.

For the most part, all of Susan's children have followed in her footsteps as Hollywood professionals. However, only one of them is bold and hilarious enough to specifically draw upon his status as a nepo baby on TikTok.

Jack Henry Robbins makes some hilarious nepo baby jokes thanks to his mom.

In early November 2023, Jack posted a hilarious TikTok in which he specifically drew upon his privilege as a nepo baby of Susan Sarandon. In his satirical video, he can be seen with a large framed picture of his celebrity mother over his bed. He goes on to describe his daily routine, which includes casually pitching shows to either HBO or Netflix "based on [his] mood."