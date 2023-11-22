Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Trisha Paytas Is Expecting a Second Baby With Moses Hacmon On November 21, Trisha Paytas announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Moses Hacmon. The news comes just one year after they had Malibu Barbie. By D.M. Nov. 22 2023, Updated 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trishapaytasbackup

The Gist: Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon got married in 2021 after dating for one year.

She welcomed her first child in 2022 and is expecting a second baby in 2024.

Trisha has gotten flack for the names she chose for her kids.

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has seemingly given up her social media antics and is now a dedicated mom. Trisha gained viral acclaim in the early 2010’s, although she began posting videos on YouTube in 2006. From celebrity spoofs to mukbangs, Trisha’s videos run the YouTube gamut. Three years after she began her social media career, Trisha was cast to star as Jessica Simpson in Eminem’s “We Made You” music video. She credits her role in the hit song with kickstarting her public career.

And while she’s still making YouTube content, her videos are a bit tamer these days — unless you subscribe to her OnlyFans account. Similarly, her personal life has flourished in recent years. She met her husband, Moses Hacmon, in 2020, but their relationship got off to a rocky start. In addition to the drama surrounding the YouTuber’s feud with Moses’s brother-in-law Ethan Klein, Trisha accused Moses of cheating just months after they began dating.

Source: Getty

Despite their troubling beginnings, Trisha and Moses’s relationship continued. The pair tied the knot in December 2021 and are now parents.

Trisha and Moses are expecting baby number two.

Trisha and Moses will soon be the parents of two kids. On November 21, Trisha took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her second child. “Thankful. Baby No. 2 coming May 2024,” Trisha captioned her post. She shared a slideshow showing off her loving family and a series of sonogram photos. The YouTube star also opened up about her pregnancy on her Just Trish podcast, revealing that she’s 13 weeks pregnant.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the birth of Trisha’s daughter, Malibu Barbie. Trisha shared photos of Malibu Barbie on Instagram a day after her birth, writing, “She has arrived. Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.”

Trisha was slammed for her baby’s name.

Shortly after Trisha announced the birth of her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, netizens began slamming the internet star for picking the unique name. “Poor kid will be made fun of when she goes to school,” one person commented. While another added, “No way you actually named her that.” However, there were others who supported Trisha’s name choice, with one fan calling the name “ICONIC.”

The controversial YouTuber also got heat after she posted a photo of Malibu Barbie sitting upright on a chair. “Support her neck,” one person commented. “She’s an infant not a prop for you to pose.” Despite the drama surrounding Malibu Barbie’s name, Trisha continued to share updated about her life and motherhood on social media.