There Are 186 Endings in 'The Quarry' — and Only a Few That Save Everyone
Horror games are some of the most popular for many gamers, as the thrill of truly immersing yourself in a scary experience does more than any horror movie could do. There are plenty out there already that will give you a thrill, and Supermassive Games has released another title that's bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.
The Quarry, the newest title from the developer, capitalizes on many of the tropes of classic teen slasher movies, following nine teenagers on a summer trip to Hackett's Quarry gone wrong.
As in most horror games, as you progress through the title and make decisions, certain characters may meet their end. But is there a way to save everyone in the game? Here are some tips on how to.
How many endings are there in 'The Quarry'?
A video game having multiple endings is not a new idea — there are plenty of big-name games that have multiple endings players can unlock. Elden Ring has hundreds of hours worth of content to work through, with six different endings players can unlock. If you're playing a game that relies heavily on the butterfly effect, like the Life Is Strange games do, then you're likely to have even more possible endings (meaning more reasons to play through the game again and again).
Until Dawn, which was developer Supermassive Games' predecessor to The Quarry, has six different endings that ultimately affect which characters live and die.
In The Quarry, though, there are significantly more endings than the developer's previous game has. According to Supermassive Games, The Quarry has 186 different endings you can unlock — an impressive number considering there are only nine playable characters in the game.
Director Will Byles revealed in an interview with IGN that the script for the game was over 1,000 pages long, creating multiple branches for each character's storyline.
"We worked out 186 different endings for those characters, not just alive or dead ... the stories that they have on the way through are massively varied," he told the outlet.
"Branches really are a mathematical nightmare. It's just exponential," he also said.
"The smaller choices that affect the story that you're actually playing, like relationships and stuff — we really like the idea of giving you context, so you can have the exact same conversation, but know that that person has just killed someone, and the context changes everything," he added.
How to save everyone in 'The Quarry.'
Of the 186 endings, there is one good ending where you can save all of the characters that could potentially meet their untimely death in The Quarry — but given how many different possible branches the game has, this is, understandably, a difficult feat to accomplish. There are a couple of different ways to achieve an ending where everyone lives, but ultimately surviving the duration of the story will depend on both decisions and nailing your reactions during quick time events.
To provide the least amount of spoilers for the game, we've provided a list of key decisions based on chapter that you'll have to make if you want the characters to make it. Remember, though, these are not the only decisions that will help you get everyone to the end, but this is definitely one way to achieve that.
In the prologue and Chapters 1 and 2, while there are decisions you can make that make things easier down the line, there aren't bad decisions that will stop you from saving everyone.
In Chapter 3:
- Nail all of the quick time events as Ryan.
- Don't let Jacob throw the dirt.
In Chapter 4:
- When playing as Ryan, don't shoot or Jacob will die.
- As Emma, search the bags before opening the trap door and run to it when the option presents itself.
- Slowly reel in Emma's zipline.
In Chapter 5:
- Cut off Dylan's arm to prevent Kaitlyn from getting infected.
In Chapter 6:
- Pry open the trap door as Jacob or he will die.
- Have Abigail shoot Nick. This won't kill him, but he will kill her otherwise.
In Chapter 7:
- Don't take the sheriff's gun.
- Knock the sheriff out with a syringe.
In Chapter 8:
- As Ryan, don't let Laura shoot the creature or Nick will die.
- When prompted to pick breakers, pick one and two, and then two and three or Jacob will die.
In Chapter 9:
- Don't do Laura's quick time event while facing off against Constance or Constance will die.
- As Laura, run from Jedidiah.
- As Ryan, let Laura infect you.
- As Abigail, pick up the silver bullets.
- As Ryan, shoot the creature.
In Chapter 10:
- As Max, choose to stay.
- As Kaitlyn, cross the beam instead of going through the window and pick investigate to get the silver bullets and shoot the creature.
- As Laura, don't take the sheriff's gun, and do hesitate the first time you're prompted to shoot the creature; shoot it on the second prompt.
If you follow these, you should be able to make it to the end of The Quarry with all of your characters still alive — but it's bound to still be quite the experience to get there.