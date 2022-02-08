But for the brothers, running away isn't that easy: Daniel has supernatural telekinetic abilities (which created the explosion that killed their father), and it's up to Sean now to teach him right from wrong.

The player navigates the game as Sean, making choices to help protect Daniel and teach him what is right, what is wrong, and when (or if) he should use his powers. There are seven different endings in Life Is Strange 2, but which is the best?