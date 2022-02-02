'Life Is Strange 2' Players Share Their Thoughts on Mushroom's Fate

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Life Is Strange 2.

With the release of Life Is Strange Remastered Collection, gamers can revisit the two heartbreaking tales told in both Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange 2.

If you haven't already played the two titles, you can now complete the journeys with updated graphics optimized for current-gen consoles.

In Life Is Strange 2, players come across a dog named Mushroom, who unexpectedly dies — but can you save her from her fate in the game?