Xbox Has Plenty of New Games Lined up for 2022 — Here Are Some Exciting Titles

A brand-new RPG is coming to Xbox consoles and PC from the creators of the critically acclaimed indie title Guacamelee!

Nobody Saves the World is a new action RPG. Players assume control of Nobody, a character with no stats or features. Wielding a magic wand, they are able to transform into different beings and wield all sorts of abilities. These can even be mixed and matched to fit the way you play through each nefarious dungeon.

Nobody Saves the World is scheduled to be released on Jan. 18.