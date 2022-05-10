'Bugsnax' Has Some Unsettling Aspects to it — but It's Not a Horror Game

These creatures, called bugsnax, seem innocent enough — not only are they adorable and repeat their name like Pokémon do, but for the most part they're not aggressive creatures.

But even if you haven't made it to one of the game's endings, you may have already pieced together that the game may not be as wholesome as it advertises itself to be. Is Bugsnax actually a horror game?

Warning: Spoilers for Bugsnax ahead.