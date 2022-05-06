The 'Bugsnax' Mothza Supreme Can Be Cut Down to Catch — Here's How

If you're looking to summon the Mothza Supreme, then you've likely already completed Cromdo's "Deal or No Deal" and "Inside Man" quests. You won't be able to summon the large flying bugsnak until those are completed, so be sure you've done that first.

Crombo will then lead you to the pyramid situated in the Sizzling Sands, bringing up a platform in the pyramid's center that needs to be broken. Go down to the statue with the pizza cutter and use your Snakgrappler to reveal a Bombino.