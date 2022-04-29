Here's How to Catch the Cheepoof in 'Bugsnax'By Sara Belcher
Apr. 29 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
While most people who played Bugsnax at its launch have already finished it, developer Young Horses has finally brought the game to the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox, while also releasing an additional (free) DLC for the game.
With this, some may need a refresher on how to catch the more difficult bugsnax — like the Cheepoof.
Here's where to find Cheepoof in 'Bugsnax.'
There are three different variations of the Cheepoof in Bugsnax, and which one you get will depend on what biome you visit and what time of day you're there. The first and most common variety is the regular Cheepoof, inspired by the classic cheese puff snacks. This one can be found in the Scorched Gorge to the left of the entrance between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in-game time; players should be able to see it flying in the sky as soon as they enter the biome.
The White Cheepoof is also found in the Scorched Gorge biome, though only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. in-game time. This Cheepoof differs from the other in that it's a white color and appears to be more like a moth than its orange counterpart.
Lastly, there's the Flamin' Cheepoof, which is a play on the spicy cheese puff snacks. This one is found anytime of day at Boiling Bay — it's the thing in the sky that's on fire.
Here's how to catch a Cheepoof in 'Bugsnax.'
You'll want to catch all three variations of the Cheepoof to earn one of the in-game achievements, but you'll also need each of them for various other quests you'll be sent on.
To catch both the Scorched Gorge Cheepoofs, you'll have to use the Launch Pad and the Snak Trap. Set the open Snak Trap on top of the Launch Pad just below the Cheepoof and make sure it's aimed at the bugsnak. Trigger the Launch Pad, snap the Snak Trap shut around the Cheepoof, and collect it before the timer runs out.
This may take a few tries, but once you get the hang of it it's fairly simple.
The Flamin' Cheepoof, however, is not as simple. Since it's on fire, it'll burn your Snak Trap if you try the regular method of capturing it. Instead, you'll have to first set the Trip Shot so it's in the Flamin' Cheepoof's path and knock it to the ground. While it's down, quickly lure over a frozen bugsnak, like a Paletoss. Once the Flamin' Cheepoof is frozen, you can catch it with the Snak Trap.