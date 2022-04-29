Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bugsnax.

The Young Horses–developed adventure game Bugsnax seems like an entirely wholesome game on the surface. You go to Snaktooth Island to investigate the little colony that's started there in response to the discovery of "bugsnax," food-shaped creatures that have surprising effects on those who eat them.

But the further you venture into the game, the clearer it becomes that things are a bit darker than you'd expected.