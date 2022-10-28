Matthew Perry Is Famous for His Career on 'Friends' — What Is His Current Net Worth?

If you were around for the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you've probably at least heard of Friends on NBC. The sitcom followed six young adult friends trying to survive life, love, and each other while living in Manhattan. The series left an enormous cultural impact both in the U.S. and all over the world.

As for its stars, let's just say you don't get to be part of one of the most popular U.S. sitcoms of the 1990s without racking up some serious clout and cash.