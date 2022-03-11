Juliette Porter's New Boyfriend, Clark Drum, Is Better Than Her "Toxic" Ex

Juliette Porter's New Boyfriend, Clark Drum, Is Better Than Her "Toxic" ExBy Toni Sutton
Mar. 10 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET
When Siesta Key returned last spring for Season 4, fans watched as Juliette Porter's new love with Sam Logan played out. Now fans will get to see how Sam and Juliette's romance unravels in front of the cameras as the juicy second half of the season returns to MTV. Everyone who follows the series knows that Sam and Juliette are dunzo, and now it appears she's now living her best life with a new man by her side.
The bathing suit designer definitely knows how to keep her fans intrigued. In October of 2021, at the wedding of two Siesta Key cast members, Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto, she had a dapper-looking brunette as her plus one for the big day. When she posted a photo of her and her date, fans instantly wanted to know who the mystery man was, especially since some didn't even know that she and Sam had called it quits.
At the time, there was no confirmation as to whether the guy was Juliette's boyfriend or just a friend who she brought to the wedding (though their body language was very telling). Now, however, we know that her wedding date was, in fact, her new beau. Keep reading to find who her new man is.
Juliette Porter's new boyfriend is Clark Drum.
Juliette and her boyfriend, Clark Drum, have been linked since Juliette made them Instagram official in October 2021. Though we're not yet sure when they first began dating, it couldn't have been long before that, as she and Sam only called it quits the previous August.
So, who is this new man? According to Clark’s LinkedIn account, he's a realtor in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. for his family-owned real estate company, and is also a licensed yacht broker. By the looks of his Instagram account, he loves to travel and is quite outdoorsy. Photos show him visiting hotspots such as Paris, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Mallorca, Spain; and Tulum, Mexico. He also appears to be super close with his family, as numerous photos show him posing with his mother and siblings.
While Clark hasn't shared any photos of Juliette on his feed, and she's only shared a few of him, the couple seems to be quite happy in their relationship. Ahead of the Siesta Key Season 4B premiere, Juliette spoke with Life and Style Magazine and opened up about her new man. The MTV personality said, "He just wants to be with me … like, that’s all he cares about. He just wants to be happy; he doesn’t have a huge ego; he’s just amazing."
Though they're clearly doing well, the 24-year-old says they're not in any race to get to the altar. "I mean we’re together every weekend, we must be serious," Juliette said. "But I think at the same time, we’re young and there’s no rush for us right now. We’re just focusing on being happy."
Of course, now the big question is: Will fans see Clark on Siesta Key? Well, we're excited to report that Juliette's new boyfriend will appear on the series sometime near the end of the season!
Juliette also shared why she and ex-boyfriend Sam parted ways.
In an interview with US Weekly, Juliette got candid about the reasons for her split from Sam.
"When you love someone, you try to make it work, but I really was unhappy, and I was emotionally drained and exhausted and I just wasn’t putting myself first. I shouldn’t have had to choose between myself and him. It was a toxic relationship," she said.
Now, though, she's happier than ever and she isn't afraid to compare her new man to her toxic ex. "[Clark is] just everything that I needed. Not even needed — everything that I wanted ... He’s everything Sam wasn’t, you know? He doesn’t have a huge ego ... It’s really refreshing to be with someone that actually listens to you and cares about how you feel about things."
We can’t wait to see how it all goes down between Juliette and Sam, and to finally meet Clark when the second half of Siesta Key Season 4B continues with new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.