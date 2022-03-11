Juliette Porter's New Boyfriend, Clark Drum, Is Better Than Her "Toxic" Ex

Though they're clearly doing well, the 24-year-old says they're not in any race to get to the altar. "I mean we’re together every weekend, we must be serious," Juliette said. "But I think at the same time, we’re young and there’s no rush for us right now. We’re just focusing on being happy."

Of course, now the big question is: Will fans see Clark on Siesta Key? Well, we're excited to report that Juliette's new boyfriend will appear on the series sometime near the end of the season!