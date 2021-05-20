Are 'Siesta Key' Stars Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter Still Friends?

The reality show Siesta Key debuted on MTV in July 2017 and, for the last three seasons, has been following a group of young friends as they navigate through love, betrayal, heartbreak, friendship, and adulthood. For the longest time, Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter couldn't stand each other, especially when it came to Alex Kompo (who isn't even on the show anymore). At one point, Juliette even dated Kelsey's ex Garrett Miller for a brief moment, and that's when they became the ultimate frenemies.

However, over time the two of them put all of their differences aside, and in Season 3 of Siesta Key, the ladies seemed to be good friends — they were even living together. These two were pretty much best friends until they weren't. Their friendship seemed to come apart at the seams when Juliette told Kelsey that she was thinking about starting her own swimsuit line. This annoyed Kelsey, and she totally felt betrayed since apparently, she wanted to create a swimsuit line of her own.

In Episode 2 of the newest Siesta Key season, viewers saw both ex-besties talking smack about one another. Then at Amanda Miller's viewing party, Kelsey confronted Juliette about things she heard that Juliette was saying behind her back. After, Kelsey was seen crying and saying to Madisson Hausburg, "Why was I even friends with someone like that?" So, what's going on with the former roommates? Are they still friends, or have they gone their separate ways?

It appears that Kelsey and Juliette are currently not friends on 'Siesta Key.'

In the words of Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari, Kelsey and Juliette's friendship is completely "dunzo" due to bikini drama and trust issues. In a recent interview promoting the fourth installment of Siesta Key with Us Weekly, Juliette shared where her and Kelsey's friendship stood and stated, "Our friendship is, like, effectively over for now. You’re going to have to see it play out."

She goes on to say, "Throughout the season, a lot of stuff happens between Kelsey and I and has a lot to do with the way we view ourselves [and] our personal issues. And that kind of, like, brings us head-to-head a lot of times. It's sad. We were best friends and now I don’t know what we are." According to Juliette, it appears that her issues with Kelsey stemmed from her basically telling Sam Logan — Juliette's boyfriend — that Juliette was a golddigger back in Season 3.

Source: MTV

Juliette talked with Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview and told them, “[She] told Sam, behind my back, that I’m a golddigger and that I’m still in love with Alex [Kompo], and that I don’t even really like him. Those were all things that really hurt me. And she kind of hoped I would just let it go and forget it.” Kelsey also chatted with the media outlet and explained that, between filming, she and Juliette were still living together, and she apologized many times to Juliette.