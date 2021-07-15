Does 'Siesta Key' Starlet Madisson Hausburg Call off Her Wedding to Ish Soto?

Fans of Siesta Key were shocked when cast member Madisson Hausburg announced that she and former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto were in a relationship. Some cast members were also stunned because there's a big age gap between the couple. At the beginning of their relationship, a few people were against it because of the age difference. One of these people was Madisson's father, John Hausburg.

Ish is 20 years older than Madisson, and her father did not want his daughter to be involved with such an older man. However, as time went on, she and Ish spent more time together. Thankfully, her father finally came around, and with the help of supportive friends, their relationship survived all the age backlash.

Last year, the couple purchased a penthouse condo in Los Angeles. On their first night in their new home, Ish popped the question and asked Madisson to marry him.