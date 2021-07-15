Does 'Siesta Key' Starlet Madisson Hausburg Call off Her Wedding to Ish Soto?By Toni Sutton
Jul. 14 2021, Published 8:21 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: Spoilers for Season 4 of Siesta Key ahead!
Fans of Siesta Key were shocked when cast member Madisson Hausburg announced that she and former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto were in a relationship. Some cast members were also stunned because there's a big age gap between the couple. At the beginning of their relationship, a few people were against it because of the age difference. One of these people was Madisson's father, John Hausburg.
Ish is 20 years older than Madisson, and her father did not want his daughter to be involved with such an older man. However, as time went on, she and Ish spent more time together. Thankfully, her father finally came around, and with the help of supportive friends, their relationship survived all the age backlash.
Last year, the couple purchased a penthouse condo in Los Angeles. On their first night in their new home, Ish popped the question and asked Madisson to marry him.
The happy couple announced their engagement during Siesta Key's Season 3 reunion and even had a wedding shower which viewers got to see on Episode 3 of the newest season. Her family and friends were all in attendance. However, it appears that there won't be a wedding anytime soon because Madisson has decided to postpone the wedding. Are she and Ish having relationship issues? Will the wedding be canceled? Keep reading to find out what's going on.
Did Madisson cancel her wedding?
In the forthcoming episode of Siesta Key that will air on July 14, Madisson announces that she is postponing her wedding. In a sneak peek trailer, courtesy of Hollywood Life, Madisson can be seen talking to fellow cast member Cara Geswelli about her wedding plans. According to Madisson, planning her wedding and the haters on social media have caused her anxiety to become pretty bad, and she wants to put a pause on the wedding. “I have decided to postpone the wedding with Ish," she tells Cara.
The reality TV star goes on to explain, "When we got engaged, I was super excited to come home and start planning the wedding in Siesta Key. It was supposed to be a really fun thing. And then, with it being a pandemic and with Ish being gone [for work] a lot, it became a lot less fun and a lot more stressful. With the wedding planning and all the social media and people judging my relationship, I started getting anxiety attacks again. So I just didn’t want to do that right now.”
Madisson tells Cara that her anxiety hasn't been this bad since she was in college. But don't worry, Madisson didn't cancel the wedding completely. They're deeply in love, and at some point, they will be saying their I do's. In an interview with Us Weekly, she told the outlet that she and Ish "are in a really good place right now."
Tune into Siesta Key Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.