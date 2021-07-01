Why Is Madisson Hausburg's Fiancé Ish Soto Leaving the Private Island on 'Siesta Key'?(SPOILERS)

For the last four episodes of Siesta Key , audiences have seen pretty much the entire cast, including Madisson Hausburg and her fiancé Ish Soto , living their best lives on Palm Island in the Grenadines. The change of location was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and like cast member Juliette Porter said in an interview with Nicki Swift , “Traveling to a private island seems like a pretty great way to maintain safety during the pandemic.” We totally agree!

Even though the series may not be filmed in Florida, it doesn’t mean that all the drama didn’t follow everyone to their amazing getaway. The latest drama has to do with Madisson inviting former cast member Cara Geswelli , who has basically alienated everyone except Madisson, the only person glad to see her. In Episode 6, Madisson and Amanda Miller get into it because Amanda is angry that Cara is on the island and can't understand why Madisson would invite her in the first place.

Their argument nearly ruins Kelsey Owens’ photoshoot for her swimsuit line. However, Madisson won’t have time to deal with her fallout with Amanda because Ish will be leaving Palm Island soon, and Madisson is completely upset. Keep reading to find out why Ish is leaving the island and why it brings Madisson to tears.

Ish is leaving 'Siesta Key' because he has to work.

In the sneak peek for the forthcoming episode of Siesta Key, courtesy of Hollywood Life, Ish gets a phone call during their engagement photoshoot, and it's about work. He had already told Madisson that he would have to leave their vacation on Palm Island early to head back to Los Angeles to get some work done. However, Madisson is still sad that he has to go and opens up to Kelsey about her anxiety when Ish has to leave for work.

She shares with tears in her eyes, "When he leaves, I feel so alone sometimes. My anxiety gets too bad, and I freak out." Kelsey lets Madisson know that she can tell her anything without judgment, and she'll always be there. In between sobs, Madisson says, "I know this isn't the first time it's come up in my life. I know I'll deal with it for the rest of my life and it scares me."

Madisson goes on to explain to Kelsey and says, "Every time he [says to] me, 'I will stay if you need me.' And I feel so stupid sometimes because there's no reason that it comes on, you know? I have friends who are incredible. I have a fiancé. I just feel stupid for having any anxiety or depression because I live such an amazing, incredible life." Kelsey offers up some words of encouragement to Madisson.

“You’re not stupid. Everything that’s going on mentally and all that — that’s not something you can necessarily control. It’s going to happen. You can’t blame yourself. It’s not your fault. I can’t say that I have gone through that, so I’m not going to even try to give you any advice. But I’m so glad you’re talking about it. That is really brave.”

Hopefully, Madisson will find comfort in her friends when Ish leaves her and the rest of the Siesta Key crew on the island. Tune into Siesta Key Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.