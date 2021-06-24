Cara Had a Dramatic Exit From 'Siesta Key' — Why Would She Ever Return?

Well, with the exit of secret-stirrer Chloe Trautman, it’s possible the Siesta Key producers want to bring in a new force of drama. So who better to go to than the now-happy Garrett’s ex-girlfriend? However, like Garrett, Cara is in her own serious relationship with Juliette’s boyfriend’s friend, Michael Wheary. The two seem to be very solid and are likely joining Siesta Key together.

In the promo, Cara walks in (she actually rides in on a boat — it’s poetic) and announces, “Did everyone miss me?” Uh, no! Well, we as the audience might have, but Garrett and his new girlfriend, Kenna Quesenberry, definitely don’t seem too thrilled to see Cara’s return.

Madisson, who’s still friends with Cara, explains to everyone before her arrival that Cara has changed. “Everyone was so quick to write Cara off, but she's my friend. I really do think that you guys will all see her in a new light,” Madisson clarifies. “She does want to apologize to you in person.” So apparently Cara is back to make amends?

Do we really believe that, or is some new drama about to go down?

Tune into Siesta Key Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.