The Real Reason Chloe Trautman Is Leaving 'Siesta Key' Is Pretty Shocking

Although her physical transformation is easily noticeable, Chloe’s actually most proud of the internal work she’s done. In reflecting on her journey to Us Weekly , Chloe revealed, “My inner transformation is what I’m most proud of that. I think my outer reflection just reflects on that.” Despite all her work on herself, her castmates weren’t exactly as supportive as we would have hoped.

For instance, Madisson Hausburg admitted, “We’re so proud of her. I was like, ‘She’s taking it seriously.’ And I feel so bad because I didn’t believe her. And then she’s back.” Plus, in the trailer for the fourth season, everyone is really shocked when Chloe revealed that she’s leaving Siesta Key.

We’ll just have to see how it all plays out as Chloe and the entire Siesta Key cast make their comeback on May 12 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.