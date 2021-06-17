Kelsey Owens From 'Siesta Key' Has Always Been Open About Her Breast Augmentation Surgery

A lot of celebs and reality stars change their appearances over time. Maybe their style changes, or they switch up their hair color. Some just seem to go from zero to 100 after some time in the spotlight, and many think that's the case with Siesta Key star Kelsey Owens . While Kelsey's decision to change (or not change) her look is hers and hers alone, this doesn't mean fans won't speculate.

Those who have been closely following Kelsey over the last few years have noticed the star looks, well, different. Has she had plastic surgery? Here's what to know.

Has Kelsey from 'Siesta Key' had plastic surgery, like a boob job?

The launch of her swimwear line, By Kelsey, has fans chatting about Kelsey's appearance, specifically her breasts. While it's unclear if Kelsey has had multiple plastic surgeries, she confirmed she at least had breast augmentation surgery back in July 2020. "Don’t need that push-up anymore baaaby! New boobs who dis??" she tweeted. And while Kelsey has certainly changed since Siesta Key first premiered in 2017, it's important to remember that the celeb is only 24.

Don’t need that push-up anymore baaaby! 😜 New boobs who dis?? #siestakey — Kelsey (@thekelseyowens) July 15, 2020

Our early 20s are pretty formative years, not to mention that she's constantly in the spotlight. And hey, people change and mature! If you look back on her Instagram (don't worry, we did the work for you), you can see what 16-year-old Kelsey looked like. Here's a photo of her posing with what looks like a horse a police officer is riding in Time Square in New York City.

Before Kelsey became a star on Siesta Key, she was a model. According to her Instagram page, she signed with Next Models in 2013 (when she was about 16).

Fast forward to 2017, the year she first starred in Season 1 of Siesta Key.

Her most recent transformation has a lot to do with, yes, her bust size, but also her hair color (she went for a darker, brunette shade), and she notably thinned out her iconic bushy brows. In general, she looks older and more mature. Which, ya know, happens when you grow older and get more mature.

While it does seem like Kelsey cares about her looks, she also wants to spread a positive message about cultivating happiness. And while there's plenty of drama on Siesta Key, Kelsey makes it known that she prioritizes keeping everything in perspective.

In 2020, she talked to E! Online about her "Five By Five Rule," saying, "If it's not going to matter in five years don't spend more than five minutes being upset about it. I love this mantra because it's so easy to get caught up in day-to-day drama, speed bumps, and mishaps, but this rule allows me to keep things in perspective and move forward in a more positive manner."

Kelsey's been pretty busy as one of the stars on Siesta Key as well as the owner of her swimwear line (which launched May 19 of this year). By Kelsey offers swimsuits, hats, towels, tote bags, hoodies, and more — basically everything you could and might need for the beach or pool.