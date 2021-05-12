Kelsey Owens Seems to Be Head-Over-Heels in Love With Her New Boyfriend

The highly anticipated Season 4 return of Siesta Key is upon us and there are a lot of things to unpack going forward. This season, which was shot on Palm Island in the Grenadines due to COVID-19 restrictions, promises to be everything that fans of the hit reality show have come to expect, aka plenty of drama.

However, for one star of the show, Kelsey Owens , the new season serves as an opportunity to introduce the world to her new boyfriend, something that she only touched on slightly when the pair first got acquainted at the end of Season 3. So, who is Kelsey's boyfriend, and are they as serious of a couple as it seems? Here's everything we know so far.

Kelsey's new boyfriend has become a fixture on her social media channels.

A scroll through Kelsey's Instagram page nowadays will yield a goldmine of loved-up pics of her and her boyfriend, Max Strong. According to Life & Style, the duo actually met through Siesta Key. Max reportedly had a small cameo in an earlier season that led to the duo striking up a romantic connection.

Kelsey first officially confirmed their relationship in August 2020 when she posted an adorable image of the two of them accompanied by a long reflection on their time together. "Max, words can’t begin to express how grateful I am that you came into my life this past year. Thank you for staying by my side through all the dysfunction and accepting me for exactly who I am (even if I piss you off sometimes)," the reality star wrote in her touching caption.

"No matter what you’ve always been my biggest motivator and cheerleader. Each day you make me want to be the best version of myself and I hope that I do the same for you. Can’t wait for all the amazing adventures & special moments to come with you. Love you!" she added. Ever since, both Kelsey and Max's feeds have been full of similar sentiments, expressing how fond they really are of one another and proving that this relationship may very well stick for the long run.

Source: Instagram