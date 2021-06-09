The Real Reason Garrett Hasn't Been in 'Siesta Key' This Season

Even though he’s confirmed that he was there for the filming of Siesta Key Season 4, Garrett’s life has changed quite a bit since Season 3. He’s now in a seemingly happy relationship with Makenna, and the two of them look like they’re basically unbreakable. They constantly post photos and comment on each other’s posts to show off their love to the world.

One fan commented that because Garrett and Makenna are so solid, there’s just not enough drama there for the Siesta Key producers to focus on. Plus, Garrett has always been super real, so if the producers are trying to serve up their own plot by influencing the actions and dialogue of the Siesta Key stars, Garrett might not be having it.

Despite all this, we’re sure that Siesta Key will have to find a way to incorporate Garrett into the drama — it’s just not the same without him! And since Chloe Trautman already left, we want as many familiar faces as we can get.

Tune into Siesta Key Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.