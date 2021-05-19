Delainey on Her First 'Siesta Key' Edit: "I Loved That They Showed Me Breastfeeding"

The Season 4 premiere marked the first time Delainey Shae, Brandon Gomes's baby momma , made an appearance on Siesta Key . In the episode, the 24-year-old student-turned-full-time-mom and Brandon had a friendly conversation about where they stand today and what their plans for the future entail. So, is Delainey going to appear in other episodes as well?

Delainey had some trouble reaching Brandon at first.

As Delainey told The Sun, getting hold of Brandon wasn't the easiest task, but she had hoped he would come around. "I was hoping he would want to come around. I tried to reach out to him a couple of times," Delainey said. "I had reached out to his mom and then his family. His manager contacted me back and then Brandon finally met us."

Article continues below advertisement

As Delainey explained, she and Brandon met up in August 2020, when Quincy was around 3 months old. It looks like they've been co-parenting ever since. The Florida Gulf Coast University graduate and former occupational therapy student told the outlet that Brandon's absence made her want to focus more on having a healthy pregnancy. Her current aim is to create a peaceful environment for the baby.

Asked about what will happen next in Season 4 of Siesta Key, Delainey said that she hoped viewers would get to see how she and Brandon learn to be parents together. "Us being supportive of each other and learning how to be parents together," she said. "Maybe we'll see a little bit of that."

Article continues below advertisement

As Delainey told The Sun, she was particularly happy that her breastfeeding Quincy made it into the edit. "I loved that they showed me breastfeeding on TV. That's something I value and promote," Delainey added. "Through my school and being on TV. A lot of fans told me I was making moms happy all around the world. It’s such a good feeling to promote that so I was happy it was shown."