Amanda Miller's Dad Is Everyone's New Favorite 'Siesta Key' Guest Star

You can't really have a member of the core Siesta Key cast without seeing their extreme highs and lows in relationships. In the past, she has allowed viewers to see her failed relationships with guys like JJ Mizell and Brandon Gomes. These days, however, she is looking toward a healthier future. And, for the most part, Siesta Key fans want that for her.

In an interview with MEAWW , Amanda shared that she now knows her relationship with JJ wasn't great for her.

"We've always told each other, like, you know, like we thought we were gonna get married," she said. "We thought we were going to be together forever and life just throws curve balls at you. And I think I just realized that I deserve more. I deserve better and I don't need to be with somebody that I have such a toxic past with."

