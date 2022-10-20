Former 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Provides a Major Health Update Following Past Scares

In May 2021, Friends: The Reunion began streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The 104-minute special reunited the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom about six Manhattan-based friends trying to survive life, love, and drama. For the most part, all six of the main stars enjoyed reuniting, not the least of which was Matthew Perry.

In an interview with ET, Matthew called the reunion "heartwarming" and "nostalgic." That's a wonderful takeaway for him, considering everything he's been through health wise.