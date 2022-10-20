Anna Faris and Her Current Husband Eloped After Spending 4 Years Engaged

Anna is currently married to a cinematographer named Michael Barrett after eloping with him in 2021, according to Page Six. During an episode of her podcast Unqualified, she excitedly told her listeners, “Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore. It was awesome. It feels great.”

According to The Sun, Anna and Michael were engaged for four years before heading over to the courthouse to tie the knot.