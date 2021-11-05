Anna Faris's Fans Don't Appreciate Chris Pratt's IG Post About His "Healthy" Daughter

Couples in Hollywood seem like they never last. But every so often there's a relationship that everyone is rooting for and wants to see last forever. Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt looked like a great couple to many on the outside. But, unfortunately, it didn't last. The couple married in 2009 but called it quits in 2017, finalizing their divorce the following year. But why did they get divorced? A lot of Anna's fans are blaming Chris for things not working out.

Both have since moved on to new relationships , but fans still have questions about what really happened.

"I'm pretty oblivious sometimes, you know, especially in relationships," Anna said. "Of course, I don't want to believe anything, but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more."

In a 2019 episode of her podcast , Anna talked about an ex cheating on her . She didn't name Chris directly, but that didn't stop some fans from theorizing. In a conversation with Kat Von D , Anna said that she suspected that she was being cheated on at one point, but she stayed for a few years afterward because she didn't want to doubt the other person.

Anna has been speaking out in her own way via her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. In a May 2021 episode , she said that she felt her "hand was forced" in her divorce from Chris. "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Fans called out Chris Pratt for an Instagram post about his "healthy" daughter.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Chris posted a tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram. In the caption, he thanked her for a number of things including having a "healthy daughter," and Anna Faris's fans are not happy about it. Chris has a child with Anna as well. They have a son named Jack and he's had health issues since he was born.

In her 2017 memoir Unqualified, Anna spoke about what it was like to learn about Jack's health issues. "The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled," she wrote. While Jack reportedly does have some vision problems and has had issues with his heart and his legs muscles, he is seemingly otherwise growing up like any other kid.

But because of this, Anna's fans didn't like Chris's caption and felt like it was a dig at Jack. One tweet says that the entire Instagram post's caption is "cringe" but it's especially upsetting because of what we know about Jack. Another tweet calls the caption "gross" and says it's a jab at Anna. "It reads like 'my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris."

This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.”



Anna and Jack deserve so much better. https://t.co/U2IqKmlyC8 — .nator. (@72Tominator) November 4, 2021