Anna Faris' New Husband Michael Barrett Has a Surprising Net Worth

News of cinematographer Michael Barrett 's elopement with Anna Faris spread like wildfire after she accidentally let slip on her podcast. As an actress, Anna's talents are more well known, but Michael is no stranger to Hollywood himself.

What is Michael Barrett's net worth as a cinematographer? Read on for everything we know about Michael's earnings and his relationship with Anna Faris.

With all this extensive work in Hollywood, how much is Michael's net worth? It's estimated that his net worth is between $8 and $10 million. His new wife, however, is estimated at a net worth of $30 million, which gives them a combined total of about $38 to 40 million dollars. At this point, they could fund their film collaborations!

After 2012, Michael transitioned from television to digital movie camera cinematography. He's worked on projects such as Zookeeper, Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Overboard, where he met his now-wife Anna Faris . Michael also briefly returned to television to film episodes of Supergirl and Blood & Oil.

Michael's career in Hollywood began in 1998 but took off in 2001 when he started working on the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The following year he received an ASC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for his work on the CSI pilot. Since then, Michael has received several honors as a cinematographer, including for his work on the 2006 drama Bobby.

Anna Faris revealed she and Michael Barrett eloped on her podcast.

While Anna and Michael's engagement had been public knowledge since 2020, she recently revealed that she had gotten married on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. She said, "My husband shot a movie in Japan, and he speaks about this town that specialized in soba noodles. He would love to live in Japan for a year. My dream would be Venice."

Later, Anna went back and clarified her comment, apologizing to her husband for revealing the news offhandedly. "Yes, we eloped. ... I'm sorry. I didn't know. I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore. Thank you, it was awesome. It was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great." Michael is also a producer on the podcast.

Source: Getty Images

Anna has been notably married two times before: once, to Ben Indra from 2004-2008, and then to Marvel star Chris Pratt from 2009-2017. Chris has also remarried, and he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, share a daughter, Lyla. Michael has also become a stepfather to Anna and Chris's only child, Jack, who is 8.