'Mom' Fans Are Really Hoping That Anna Faris Comes Back for the Season 8 Finale

It's always heartrending whenever a fan-favorite character departs from a beloved sitcom franchise. Just ask Superstore fans how they felt about America Ferrera's exit from the popular sitcom.

And usually, whenever a lead character leaves a show after a healthy number of seasons, that means that the writing's on the wall for the series. This is exactly what happened when Anna Faris left Mom , and now fans are wondering: Is she coming back for the show's finale?

Is Anna Faris coming back to 'Mom'? It doesn't look like it.

Anna left the show after seven seasons. She was one of the CBS sitcom's main characters and was featured heavily in marketing alongside lead actress Allison Janney. The actress's announcement that she'd be leaving the show shocked both fans of the series and the production alike.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," she said in a statement explaining her departure. She continued, "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Article continues below advertisement

People reported that Anna's decision to leave the show in such a sudden manner wasn't appreciated by its showrunners or members of the cast. "It was a surprise to hear that Anna was leaving. None of us are happy about that. It was sudden and unwelcome, and it left the entire network scrambling. This is not a good thing at all," the outlet quoted different sources as saying.

"Mom has been one of CBS's more profitable scripted shows, in a very challenging economic time. And now one of the leads is gone. It's actually a nightmare. No one wanted this," another source said. In an interview on Ellen, Allison Janney told the talk show host, "Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

Article continues below advertisement

WHAT?! She's the anchor of the show. It's like Anna Faris leaving Mom. WTF. — Author Brian Fitzpatrick (@TheWritingFitz) November 6, 2020

She said, "People love the show, so we're going to keep telling the stories as long as we can." Faris is currently working on the feature film Summer Madness, about "a pair of twins, disowned by their wealthy and conniving mother, [who] find themselves on vastly different economic standings, with the broke one plotting to get her share."