Kat Von D and Her Husband, Leafar Seyer, Are the Proud Parents of One Young Son

The renowned tattoo and beauty personality actually is the mother of one child: a son named Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes. Kat initially revealed that she gave birth to the baby on Dec. 2, 2018, via Instagram . In that post, she shared an image of her husband, Leafar Seyer (birth name Rafael Reyes), and gave fans a quick update on how post-pregnancy life was treating her.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," she wrote at the time. "Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long-awaited arrival!"

Kat also mentioned at the time that the couple was taking a small break from social media to "focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood."

Little is known about the baby as he isn't even 3 years old, but Kat occasionally posts about him on social media.