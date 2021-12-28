Excuse Us, but Was a Former 'Friends' Star in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'?

Matthew Perry reportedly was supposed to be in Don't Look Up, though not for long. In December 2020, People photographed him on set next to a Kid Rock impersonator. That suggests Matthew was perhaps on the side of the president of the U.S., played by Meryl Streep. In the movie, there's a convention scene where Meryl and her son, Jonah Hill, are hyping up a crowd against the comet. The Matthew Perry photo looks like it was taken during that scene, where he's wearing a suit next to a podium.