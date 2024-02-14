Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Everything to Know About Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma's Relationship Timeline The woman Peso Pluma may have cheated with says there are two sides to every story as Nicki Nicole hints at breakup. By Melissa Willets Feb. 14 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As of early February 2024, the hot hot hot romance between Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole was being splashed around everywhere, from the Grammys red carpet, to a professional basketball game.

Article continues below advertisement

But then, the Super Bowl happened. And after the Feb. 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, fans think Nicki suggested a possible end to the relationship with the singer. Before we get to the rumors that the couple is over, let's go back to the beginning and explore Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole's relationship timeline.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Mar. 2023: Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole collaborate on a song.

After the Argentine singer complimented the Mexican artist on his popular song "Por Las Noches" in 2022, he suggested that they might just collaborate on a remix. So, that's what they did, and it seems, Peso and Nicki also fell in love with more than just one another's talent. The song was a huge success, having been streamed over 116 million times on Spotify. As for the relationship between the stars, that seemed to be going well, too.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2023: Rumors persist that Peso and Nicki are not just working together.

Beyond performing side-by-side, by the summer of 2023 fans were convinced that Peso and Nicki were falling for one another. And by the fall of that year, they finally admitted that they were at least friends, with Nicki saying, “We are good friends, we are getting to know each other. Friends hold hands, don’t they?”

Article continues below advertisement

November 2023: The couple kisses on stage to confirm their relationship.

It was at a performance in Mexico City that Peso and Nicki smooched in front of their fans and confirmed what had long been speculated: They were in a relationship. After she expressed her love for Peso, he responded, "I love you, my love!" Predictably, fans nearly exploded with excitement. But soon, the relationship would be on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2024: Fans wonder — did Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole break up?

Taking to her Instagram Stories the day before Valentine's Day, and fresh off a public tour of their relationship, Nicki seemingly shaded her beau after he was photographed getting up close and personal with another woman in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

"Respect is an essential aspect of love," she said to her 20 million followers. "You love what you respect, and you take care of what you respect. If you're not cared for, and if there's no respect... I won't stick around. I'm leaving. It pains me to share this news, but thank you for the love you're sending."