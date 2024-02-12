Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL What Happens to Streakers at the Super Bowl? Two Men Semi-Streaked in Las Vegas Whether streaking is illegal varies by state, but pranksters still face punishment, especially on the national stage at the Super Bowl. By Melissa Willets Feb. 12 2024, Published 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Anyone watching Super Bowl LVIII likely caught a moment late in the game when two semi-streakers managed to break onto the field at Allegiant Stadium, causing a brief commotion.

Of course, this was far from the first time a streaker has tried to get their five minutes of fame on the largest stage in the world. But does a streaker actually break any laws? What kind of punishment does the individual face? Here are the details.

So, what happens to streakers at the Super Bowl?

When the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers and two streakers attempted to rush the field, this eye-rolling incident marked one of many similar stunts that, ahem, overserved fans attempted to pull during the big game.

Fans will recall when in 2004, a streaker had to be restrained by police when he burst onto the field following Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous halftime performance.

“I can’t do it during the game,” the famed streaker explained later. “It has to be before the game is in play. I don’t want to interrupt the game … I’m a professional.” He also said, "The whole reason I did it was to entertain people, America. If making people laugh is a criminal offense, I should be sentenced to prison for life."

Well, he didn't go to jail for life. Instead, he paid a fine of $1,000 and that was about it. The 2021 Super Bowl streaker endured a steeper punishment for his primetime antics. He had to serve 100 hours of community service and reportedly also had to serve a year of probation.

It's being reported that the men who "entertained" America with their shirtless romp on the field will be subject to a similar fate of community service and probation. Like Mark, they may also be fined for trespassing.

Is streaking illegal?

Interestingly, whether the act of streaking is against the law varies by state. So what about in Nevada, where Super Bowl XVIII took place on Feb. 11, 2024?

A streaker is nude. This guy just ran on the field. He’s not a streaker — Welda Varela (@varela924) February 12, 2024

In the state where Las Vegas was the site of the NFL matchup of the year, well, if the streakers had exposed their private parts, they would have broken the law. But it seems that the latest pranksters to cause a brief stir near the end zone were merely shirtless.

Many viewers are saying that the 2024 streakers weren't even actual streakers, strictly speaking. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the individuals' identities hadn't been shared yet. Nobody knows exactly what they were trying to accomplish with the stunt, especially since they didn't get very far before being tackled by security.