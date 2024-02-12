Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Travis Kelce Yelled at Andy Reid During the Super Bowl and It's Already a Meme Travis Kelce and Andy Reid seemed to have let the spat go following their victory over the San Francisco 49ers. By Joseph Allen Feb. 12 2024, Updated 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although it was all 49ers early in the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs eventually emerged with an overtime win and a final score of 25-22. Although that victory earned plenty of attention, there were some people who found themselves hung up on a moment earlier in the game when Travis Kelce was caught yelling at his coach Andy Reid on the sideline.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment has been transformed into a meme, but many want to better understand why Travis was actually yelling at his coach. Here's what's been said about the moment, and why it seemed to earn its meme status so quickly.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Travis Kelce yell at his coach?

We don't know for sure what Travis said to coach Andy Reid, but the camera caught him yelling after Travis was pulled out for a run play near the endzone early in the game. The Chiefs fumbled on the play, killing their momentum and ultimately preventing them from scoring. Tony Romo, who was commentating on the game, speculated that Travis was yelling because he had been pulled out, and perhaps believed the fumble wouldn't have occurred if he were playing.

When asked about the yelling after the game, Andy Reid laughed it off. "He keeps me young," Andy explained. Travis was almost entirely frustrated during the first half of the game but managed to break loose in the second half, eventually finishing with more than 90 yards. Andy didn't go into detail about what Travis said to him, but added that Travis had thrown him slightly off balance with a shove before he was pulled back.

Article continues below advertisement

"He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me," he said. Andy added that, at the end of the day, Travis was a huge part of helping them win. "He went back in and did a nice job," Andy said. "Things happen, emotional game. Trav's emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out."

TONY STARK WAS ABLE TO BUILD THIS IN A CAVE pic.twitter.com/7XwmExhzSc — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) February 12, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Memes have developed around the incident.

Although there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Andy and Travis, pictures of Travis quickly went viral on social media, with everyone from United States senators to regular joes using it to make a joke about something you may want to passionately scream into another person's ear.

you can’t say you’re for border security but vote against the border security bill pic.twitter.com/OeD0XDPOz3 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 12, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

It's not hard to see why the pictures so quickly became a meme. The pictures that were taken of Travis yelling are very evocative, as he's read in the face and has his mouth totally open while Andy looks placid and has his emotions entirely in check.

My allegiance is to the Republic, TO DEMOCRACY pic.twitter.com/w3Zuo7AVJT — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) February 12, 2024