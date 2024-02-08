Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: Who's Taking the Instagram Crown for Super Bowl LVIII? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 8 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Get ready to rumble, folks, because Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner! This epic showdown marks the first time the Super Bowl is hitting up Nevada, and it's gonna be a wild ride as the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Can the 49ers snatch the crown from the Chiefs and reign victorious? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: this game is gonna set social media on fire! You know what that means — every year, the Super Bowl takes over our feeds and becomes the talk of the digital town. With that in mind, we recently dug into the Instagram realms of both teams and compared follower counts to see just who's winning the popularity contest with the fans. Check out the results below, and happy Super Bowl weekend!

Patrick Mahomes — 6.2 million

In a not-so-surprising twist, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the second biggest influencer in the league. Not only does he dominate on the field, but he's also ruling the social media game, reigning supreme as the Chiefs' top influencer with a jaw-dropping 6,271,802 Instagram followers and counting at the time of writing.

Travis Kelce — 5.9 million

Mahomes's teammate Travis Kelce is hot on his heels; at the time of writing, he has 5,904,100 Instagram followers. If you've been anywhere near civilization lately, you'd know that having pop royalty like Taylor Swift cheering you on at Chiefs games can do wonders for your social media game!

Christian McCaffrey — 2.3 million

As for the San Francisco 49ers top social media influencer, look no further than Christian McCaffrey! At the time of writing, the running back has 2,362,408 Instagram followers — but let's give credit where it's due! Sure, McCaffrey's got serious social media game, but having Olivia Culpo, his fashion influencer fiancée (who won Miss Universe 2012), in his corner surely adds some extra flair to his follower count.

George Kittle — 1.4 million

Next up for the 49ers is the one and only George Kittle! This five-time Pro Bowler isn't just racking up catches on the football field; he's also creating a splash on Instagram with 1,439,875 followers and counting. Just imagine how those numbers will soar if the 49ers clinch that Super Bowl victory!

Nick Bosa — 1.3 million

Now, it's a tight race between these next two 49ers players for Instagram supremacy. However, defensive end and TikTok heartthrob Nick Bosa takes the cake (for now, at least) with 1,300,987 followers.

Deebo Samuel — 1.2 million

Hot on his trail is Deebo Samuel, the wide receiver with a solid 1,235,420 Instagram followers. It's a race to the top, folks — will the South Carolina native catch up and snatch the crown from his teammate? Only time will tell!

Brock Purdy — 1 million

We can't forget about Brock Purdy, right?! Selected by the 49ers as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the title of Mr. Irrelevant, he flipped the script and skyrocketed to stardom during his rookie season. Taking the reins as starting QB after injuries sidelined Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock became the talk of the town. And you better believe his social media game got a major boost; he currently boasts 1,072,994 Instagram followers and counting. Can you imagine the frenzy if he leads the 49ers to victory during the Super Bowl?!

Fred Warner — 560,860

Also charging onto the scene for the 49ers is none other than Fred Warner! With 560,860 Instagram followers and counting, he's not just making tackles on the field; he's also making an impression in the digital world.

Isiah Pacheco — 514,296

It's been a while, but it's time to shine the social media spotlight on the Chiefs once again. This time, we're giving a big shoutout to Isiah "Pop" Pacheco, the running back with a nice Instagram following of 514,296. Looks like Pop is not just making moves on the field but also crushing it in the social media world.

Trent Williams — 435,220

OK, let's switch gears and talk about the 49ers' social media prowess again! Say hello to Trent Williams, the offensive tackle with 435,220 Instagram followers. With 11 Pro Bowl nods under his belt, he's not just protecting the QB — he's also winning hearts and follows across the digital landscape.

Mecole Hardman — 408,850

After a brief stint with the New York Jets, famed wide receiver Mecole Hardman has returned to his rightful place with the Chiefs. With almost five years of NFL action under his belt, he's not just catching touchdowns — he's catching the eyes of fans everywhere, boasting an impressive 408,850 Instagram followers and counting.

Brandon Aiyuk — 394,668

But wait, there's more social media greatness in the 49ers' lineup! Meet Brandon Aiyuk, the wide receiver who's not just catching passes but also catching eyes on Instagram with an incredible following of 394,668 and counting.

Chris Jones — 320,750

Now, let's shift back to the Chiefs' roster with Chris Jones, the Chiefs defensive tackle who ranked in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023. While his Instagram following is solid at 320,750 followers, there's no doubt it'll skyrocket if he helps lead the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl victory!

Rashee Rice — 169,333

Up next for the Kansas City Chiefs is Rashee Rice, the wide receiver who's already making franchise history with seven receiving touchdowns as a rookie. With 169,333 Instagram followers, the future looks bright for this young star, and his follower count is about to soar faster than a touchdown sprint.

Creed Humphrey — 133,605

Let's recognize Creed Humphrey, the center who's not just a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion but also a rising star on Instagram with 133,605 followers. With performances like his, there's no doubt he'll continue to shine both on and off the football field.

L'Jarius Sneed — 114,011