Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Is Engaged and Headed to His First Super Bowl Brock Purdy isn't married yet, but the young 49ers quarterback is currently engaged, and now, many want to know more about his relationship. By Joseph Allen Jan. 29 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jennabrandt3

Even though he was the very last pick of the 2022 draft, Brock Purdy has amazed many by helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. While there's still plenty of debate about exactly how good Brock is, there are also plenty of people out there who just want to better understand who this young quarterback is.

Brock is currently in a relationship, and that relationship is set to take a major step forward shortly after this season ends. Here's what we know about whether Brock is married, and who his partner is.

Source: Getty Images

Is Brock Purdy married?

Brock isn't married yet, but he's set to get married in March 2024, right after the football season ends. Brock is engaged to Jenna Brandt. The couple first announced their engagement in July 2023 after Brock proposed in St. Cloud, Fla.

Who is Brock's fiancée, Jenna Brandt?

Jenna and Brock have both been open about their faith, which seems to guide both of them through their lives. Jenna was a college athlete who played volleyball at Northern Iowa, and she's a regular at home games for the 49ers. Jenna also played at Iowa State, which is where Brock was the quarterback, and where he was drafted from. The couple enjoyed their time there so much that they recently posted photos from a trip back.

“A dream come true to wear this jersey. I cannot thank UNI enough for this life-changing experience,” she wrote about her volleyball career. “Volleyball: it’s the people that make the game. My teammates make it worthwhile, make me work hard, and make me laugh in any (serious or not) situation.” Brock would hopefully have similar sentiments about football, although he's currently playing on a much bigger stage.

Has Brock Purdy been to a Super Bowl?

Brock is only in his second year in the league, and while the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game during last year's season, Brock was injured early in the game and the 49ers ultimately lost the game. As a result, this is Brock's first time going to the Super Bowl. The team's last time in the Super Bowl was a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but at that time, the team was being quarterbacked by Jimmy Garrapolo.

Jimmy was the team's starting quarterback through much of last year, but after both he and backup Trey Lance were hurt, Brock, the team's third string quarterback, had to go into the game. As it turns out, though, Brock was something of a diamond in the rough, and he wound up leading the team on a pretty deep playoff run.