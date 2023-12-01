Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued for Bills Star Von Miller for Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend Bills star Von Miller has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend, which led many to want to learn more about his children and who he's dating. By Joseph Allen Dec. 1 2023, Updated 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Nov. 30, 2023, news broke that Bills edge rusher Von Miller had been accused of domestic assault and an arrest warrant had been issued. Following the news, many naturally wanted to learn more about the football player, including who his girflriend is and how long they've been together.

The Bills released a statement after the news broke, saying that they were aware of the situation. “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the statement said. Before we can dive into the implications for the Bills, though, it's important to start with the person Miller is in a relationship with.

Who is Von Miller dating?

Miller is currently dating Megan Denise, who is pregnant, and the two of them share a home together in Dallas. Denise is a model and licensed medical esthetician, and she used to be an exotic dancer. She is also a fairly prominent influencer and has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. It's unclear how long the two of them together, and some outlets are also reporting that they may not currently be in a relationship.

Does Von Miller have any children?

Denise is currently pregnant, and the news that Miller had been accused of assaulting her led many to wonder whether he has any other children. Miller already has two children with Denise, and they are occasionally featured on his Instagram page. The children are both quite young, so not much information is publicly available about either of them.

Why was Von Miller arrested?

Miller was arrested following an accusation from Denise that he physically assaulted her. An argument reportedly broke out on Nov. 29, and Miller left the scene before police arrived. Denise was not taken to the hospital, but was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Miller is currently facing a felony charge for assaulting someone who is pregnant, and but has not yet been arrested.

This is not the first time that Miller has been accused of behaving badly toward Denise. In 2021, she released text messages that she said were from him in which he said he was "praying for a miscarriage" and urged her to get an abortion. Miller has also been in trouble with the law before, although he's never faced charges as serious as the ones he is currently suspected of.