Why Does Mahomes's Helmet Sit So High? Two Reasons: Visibility and Protection By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 27 2023, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

If you're an NFL fan, then you've definitely seen Patrick Mahomes play, and whether or not you're rooting for the Chiefs, checking out highlights, or seeing them best your favorite team as you writhe in agony, you may have noticed that the Super Bowl–winning quarterback wears his helmet a bit higher than his fellow football players on the field. Which has left a lot of spectators wondering: Why does Mahomes's helmet sit so high?

Why does Patrick Mahomes' helmet sit so high on his head?

Apparently, there's a two-pronged reason as to why Mahomes's helmet rests a little taller than those of other players on the field: The first has to do with visibility.

Source: Getty Images

Mahomes has previously complained about his helmet dropping down over his eyeline, making it difficult for him to get a full view of the field and obstructing his vision.

To counteract this, he began putting his helmet higher up on his head, which soon became a fix that he became accustomed to. While it may seem out of place especially when compared to the other players on the field, it's difficult to argue that the strange placement is doing any harm; Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl winner and there are many who believe the Chiefs are favored to nab the 2023–2024 prize as well.

Conspiracy theory: Mahomes helmet sits so high on his head cause there's a rat underneath controlling him. A Ratatouille situation if you will pic.twitter.com/vCiklqaiFh — Nick Mondel (@Nickythehack) February 12, 2023

The second reason why Mahomes's helmet looks like it sits so high on his head is also because in 2023, the NFL introduced larger helmets for all quarterbacks which were specifically designed to limit concussions and head injuries.

According to the league, "half of all QB concussions" occur on pigskin-slingers once they hit the ground and their head bounces off of the grass.

The name of the helmet is the Vicis Zero2 Matrix QB, and the NFL says it "performed 7 percent better in quarterback-specific testing than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season."

Source: Getty Images

Mahomes has also been seen rocking a Riddell Speedflex model helmet as well as the Vicis Zero2, but it doesn't seem to matter which one of these bad boys he puts over his dome during a game — he's going to wear it a little higher up on his noggin as per his personal QB playing style custom.

