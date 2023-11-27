Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports 3-Way No Push Is Just One of Many Terms From the Sports Betting World A 3-way no push is just one of many kinds of bets that are a regular part of sports betting, but many want to know what the term means. By Joseph Allen Nov. 27 2023, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

These types of bets typically come with a higher payout, as they can be risky to engage in because there's no security option.

If you're new to the world of sports betting and are trying to get a sense of the many terms and technicalities involved, it can all seem a little overwhelming at first. The world of sports betting is hard to navigate, but it's also becoming more common as it becomes easier than ever to do.

People would are learning about sports betting for the first time may be curious about what a term like "3-way no push" means. We're here to break down the bet, piece by piece, and explain exactly what a 3-way no push bet involves.

What does 3-way no push mean in sports betting?

To understand a 3-way no push, you first have to understand what a push bet is. A push bet is a bet that offers an option for tie, which would mean that you get exactly what you bet back, no more or less. You don't win or lose the bet, you just push. For example, if you bet the New York Jets would win by more than the line on the game, which was 6, and the Jets won by exactly 6, that would be a push. You would get what you bet back, but no more.

A 3-way bet is a bet that offers betters three options. You can bet that the home team will win, the away team will win, or that the game will end in a draw. 3-way bets are almost always no push bets, because you can bet on either win, loss, or draw, and you only win if your outcome is the one that occurs. A 3-way no push bet is one in which the only outcome is a win.

3-way no push bets typically have higher payouts than bets that have pushes, because there's less security involved in placing the bet. In essence, then, it's a higher-risk bet that also comes with the potential for a higher reward. Of course, betting on a draw is only a good idea in sports where a draw is a common outcome. Basketball games don't often end in ties, but soccer games do with more often.

