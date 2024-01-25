Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Andy Reid's Wife Has Been His Biggest Fan for 40 Years Andy Reid has been married to his wife Tammy for over 40 years. Here's more about their enduring relationship, which has seen many ups and downs. By Melissa Willets Jan. 25 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In an incredibly lucky twist of fate, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has more than one love to last a lifetime. In addition to football, the perpetual red jacket-wearing team leader has been wed to the same woman since the 1980s.

Who is Andy's wife who has been by his side through the many ups and downs of his NFL coaching career — as well as enduring an unthinkable personal tragedy together? Does the couple have any children? Here's what we know about Andy's wife and family.

Andy Reid converted to Mormonism for his wife before they wed.

The one-day prolific Chiefs coach met his future wife Tammy while attending Brigham Young University in the early 1980s. Tammy had a crush on Andy first, saying, "I wanted him to ask me out but he wouldn't ask me out so I finally goaded him into asking me out and we played racquetball for our first date."

Andy soon fell hard for Tammy. Before they said "I do" in 1981, he decided to make his future in-laws happy and converted to Mormonism, per People.

Now, all these years later, quite adorably, Andy still considers Tammy to be his "girlfriend." In 2020, he said, "I've been … with her for about 40 years now. Every day is a special day, I'm telling ya. I call her my girlfriend for that reason. You never lose interest if you do that, right, you guys out there? Call them your girlfriend and you always do special things for them."

Andy Reid and his wife Tammy had five children together.

It wasn't just Andy and Tammy who had to readjust to a completely new town and life when he would take on a new coaching job (Andy notably previously coached the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles).

As Tammy explained about raising their large family under unusual circumstances, "I had no idea what our lives were going to be like. I was just a roll-with-the-punches kind of girl and I’m a bloom-where-you’re-planted kind of girl. So we’d move. I’d get everybody ready, I’d get the house ready, we’d sell the house, do whatever we needed to do, jump in the U-Haul, and we’d just move.”

Indeed, the couple had five kids together (according to Tammy, Andy was always super involved in raising them): Britt, Spencer, Crosby, Drew Ann, and Garrett. Britt was an assistant coach under his father for the Chiefs. However, he was involved in a DWI car accident on Feb. 4, 2021, and sentenced to 3 years in prison. After the accident, the Chiefs suspended Britt and ultimately didn't renew his contract. Meanwhile, tragically, Garrett passed away from a drug overdose in 2012. He was only 29 years old.