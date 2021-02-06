Logo
Britt Reid
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Involved in a Serious Accident Days Before Super Bowl

Feb. 6 2021, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a car accident in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, Feb. 4, that left a child with life-threatening injuries. The multi-vehicle accident came just three days before the Chiefs’ showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement, per KSHB Kansas City. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

What happened in Britt Reid's car accident?

britt reid
Shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 4, a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas was sitting on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, just one exit south from the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex, as KSHB reports. The driver of the Impala called for help, and a Chevrolet Traverse arrived and parked in front of the Impala.

Then, Britt’s Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck struck both the Impala and the Traverse. The driver of the Impala and an adult passenger of the Traverse were not injured in the collision; but a 5-year-old in the back seat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 4-year-old in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to a local hospital, and a KCPD spokesperson told KSHB late on Friday, Feb. 5, that the 5-year-old was still in critical condition.

Had Britt Reid been drinking alcohol before the car accident?

A Kansas City Police Department officer said in a search warrant that Britt had bloodshot eyes and that they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages.” Britt told the officer that he had had two to three drinks and had taken Adderall, for which he had a prescription.

Now the police department is investigating whether driver impairment contributed to the crash. Meanwhile, a source tells ESPN that Britt is in the hospital for undisclosed injuries and may be there for days. He is not expected to travel to Tampa, Fla., with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV.

What is Adderall used for?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine — which goes by the brand name Adderall — is a prescription drug “used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy (uncontrollable desire for sleep or sudden attacks of sleep).”

Is Britt Reid related to Andy Reid?

Britt is the son of Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach. In 2009, while Andy was serving as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Britt worked as a training camp intern for the team. Both father and son started working for the Chiefs in 2013.

Unfortunately, Britt has had legal trouble before. In 2007, he was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of carrying an unlicensed firearm, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of crime in connection with a road rage incident, per KSHB.

That sentencing came two months after Britt was arrested for DUI, and in the latter case, he received a one-to-six-month sentence before being paroled with credit for time served.

