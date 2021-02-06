Kansas City Chiefs Coach Involved in a Serious Accident Days Before Super Bowl

Shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 4, a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas was sitting on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, just one exit south from the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex, as KSHB reports. The driver of the Impala called for help, and a Chevrolet Traverse arrived and parked in front of the Impala.

Then, Britt’s Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck struck both the Impala and the Traverse. The driver of the Impala and an adult passenger of the Traverse were not injured in the collision; but a 5-year-old in the back seat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 4-year-old in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to a local hospital, and a KCPD spokesperson told KSHB late on Friday, Feb. 5, that the 5-year-old was still in critical condition.