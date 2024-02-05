Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Christian McCaffrey's Mom Knows What Side She's on Ahead of the Super Bowl Christian McCaffrey's mom is boycotting Taylor Swift ahead of the Super Bowl. Let's meet the parents who raised the 49ers running back. By Joseph Allen Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christianmccaffrey

During his years in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey has proven himself to be one of the best running backs in the league. Now, following a trade to the San Francisco 49ers last year, Christian is set to play in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

Ahead of that Super Bowl, many want to learn more about Christian's parents, including what they may or may not have said about Taylor Swift. Here's what we know about Christian's parents, and how he wound up being one of the very best running backs in football.

Who are Christian McCaffrey's parents?

Christian's parents are Ed and Lisa McCaffrey. The two first married in 1992, and they met when they were playing different sports at Stanford University. Ed was a multi-sport athlete in high school, and helped lead his team to two state championships in basketball before he switched over to football in college. Ed was a star wide receiver at Stanford, and was eventually drafted by the New York Giants. He ultimately earned three Super Bowl rings in a career where he also played for the 49ers.

Lisa was a track and field specialist. She studied at the feet of her father, Dr. Dave Sime, who was considered the fastest man in the world in the mid-1950s. Lisa also played soccer and tennis. “Sports taught me a lot,” she told The Denver Post. “It makes you realize that you can handle just about anything.”

Christian is just one of Lisa and Ed's four sons. Max, their eldest, was born in 1994, Christian in 1996, Dylan in 1999, and Luke in 2001. All of their sons play football. While Christian has had the most success, Max was a wide receiver in the NFL for three seasons and recently joined the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant.

What did Christian's mom say about Taylor Swift?

Lisa also hosts a weekly podcast called Your Mom where she talks about what it's like to have a son in the NFL. During a recent episode, Lisa explained that she would be boycotting Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of Christian's opponents, until after the Super Bowl. “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days,” she said on the podcast. “I love her, I love the relationship — but yep, we are boycotting any T-Swift songs."

Lisa was careful to say that she loves Taylor, but in this particular battle, she and Taylor are on opposite sides of the conflict. Lisa is trying to be a good mom by supporting her son, even if it means swearing off the music of a beloved pop icon.