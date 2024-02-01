Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Are Definitely Relationship Goals Football player Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo are full of love and they're ready to make it eternal. Their relationship started in 2019. By Alex West Jan. 31 2024, Published 10:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@oliviaculpo

Americana couple Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are steadfast in their relationship and the pair is headed for marriage. The engaged couple made the news Instagram official in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Miss Universe naturally has plenty of duties and, as one of America's largest sports, sometimes that caused her to cross paths with the football world. Eventually, in some way, she met the 49ers player and the rest is history. Keep reading for their complete relationship timeline.

Source: Instagram/@oliviaculpo

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey linked up in 2019.

In early 2019, Olivia's dating situation was a wild card as she was linked to Zedd when they went to Coachella together. However, there was no word on how official that truly was, especially because her little romance began bubbling with Christian.

In a classic modern fairytale, the public became suspicious of the pair when Christian liked the model's Instagram post. With attention on the potential duo, they took things to the next level and went on a Mexico getaway together.

Article continues below advertisement

By October 2019, they seemed serious when she wore his jersey to a football game. However, social media went ablaze when Christian made it Instagram official and the football player publicly applauded Olivia's Sports Illustrated cover.

Olivia continued to support Christian throughout the season and was even spotted with his mother in November. Now a part of the family, she kept going to game day events and celebrated by his side. Olivia began to enter her WAG era which is an exclusive little club including wives and girlfriends of football players.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship got more public when Christian defended Olivia.

At the beginning of 2020, the pair were seen everywhere from NHL award ceremonies to date nights surrounded by paparazzi. They also kept making sweet social media posts. "Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world," Olivia wrote online.

Article continues below advertisement

When Olivia came under fire, Christian gave his own version of social media love. A hate comment sent him into anger and he wrote: "1. Won Miss Universe on her own 2. World class musician 3. Self made millionaire 4. Actress 5. Model 6. On the board of multiple charities 7. Owns a restaurant 8. Owns multiple properties … She doesn't need my money bubbs."

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, things got a bit strange, especially for models who couldn't make it into the studio. Christian stepped up to the plate and shot the photos for Olivia's Vouge India cover.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian and Olivia added a member to their family.

Olivia and Christian were ready to grow their family in July 2020. They added a dog named Oliver Sprinkles. Fans thought the new pup was adorable, so they made the furry friend an Instagram account (@oliversprinkles).

Article continues below advertisement

As the world opened up, Christian and Olivia continued their very public relationship by attending more events. From an Oscars party to family vacations, the couple became even more serious. However, they were open about not wanting to have children yet, even if they were up to the responsibility of a pup.